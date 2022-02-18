Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in 3-way battle for 26-year-old midfielder - Reports

A huge summer transfer tussle between Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is reportedly beckoning.

Fichajes.net has reported that the three Premier League giants could target Phillips in the summer as the 26-year-old continues to impress at Leeds. The England international has found his way into England manager Gareth Southgate's first team as well. He had a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign with the Three Lions last summer.

He has replicated those performances in the Premier League this season, putting in some eye-catching performances for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips' contract situation. His current Leeds deal runs out in 2024.



However, a hamstring injury in early December interrupted his season, and he is currently recovering from surgery . Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped three of the Premier League sides from showing an interest in the defensive midfielder who can play in a variety of positions.

That versatility would be hugely beneficial to United, Liverpool and Arsenal, with all three clubs seeking midfield reinforcements.

What are the current requirements of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal?

Phillips' injury has coincided with Leeds sliding down the Premier League standings.

Manchester United have been on the lookout for a defensive midfielder for a while now. Nemanja Matic is in the twilight of his career, while the duo of Scott McTominay and Fred have not have had the desired impact. Moreover, Paul Pogba's contract with the side is up in the summer, and he has shown no signs of wanting to remain at Old Trafford just yet.

Liverpool also have an ageing midfield. James Milner is now 36. Although he remains fit, he cannot consistently play too many games. Club captain Jordan Henderson is 31, while Thiago Alcantara is 30, so there is a need for Liverpool Jurgen Klopp to target younger midfield talent.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's interest in Phillips stems from the prospect of Switzerland international Granit Xhaka departing. He has been linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma this summer.

The club brought in Albert Lokonga last summer from Anderlecht. Despite a bright start to life at the Emirates, he has failed to show the consistency required of a Premier League midfielder. Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has also endured injury issues that have blighted his Gunners stint thus far.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Marcelo Bielsa says Kalvin Phillips will be available in early March after nearing the end of his rehab following a hamstring injury Marcelo Bielsa says Kalvin Phillips will be available in early March after nearing the end of his rehab following a hamstring injury 💪 https://t.co/ZJ248MliJF

Nevertheless, whichever club Phillips decides to join would be gaining an England international who has shown talent and composure belying his years. Moreover, his toughness and grit shown with Leeds would be a huge benefit to any of the interested clubs.

A fee of around £36 million is being touted by Transfermarkt to prise the Englishman away from Elland Road.

