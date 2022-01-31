Manchester United make late contact with Barcelona star's representatives ahead of deadline day - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Barcelona about bringing Ousmane Dembele to Old Trafford.

According to Foot Mercato (via Stretty News), the Red Devils have reached out to Dembele's entourage hours before the end of the transfer window. The news comes on the back of the Frenchman reportedly agreeing personal terms with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Barcelona have been looking to offload Dembele for some time now after the 24-year-old and his agent turned down a contract extension. His current deal expires at the end of the season, and the Blaugrana are looking to sell him now to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Dembele last featured for Xavi Hernandez's side in their 3-2 extra-time defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals. He was one of his team's better players on the night, but couldn't help them pick up a win.

The Frenchman has made 11 appearances across competitions this term, scoring once and assisting twice. Overall, Dembele has played 129 times across competitions for Barcelona, scoring 31 goals and laying out 23 assists.

He has picked up two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and the Spanish Super Cup since arriving at the Camp Nou in 2017.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele could be a good addition for Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to add more quality to their squad as they push for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick's side are also still alive in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils have had a fairly quiet transfer window so far, with Anthony Martial's loan move to Sevilla the only notable piece of business they have conducted. Jesse Lingard and Donny Van de Beek also look set to secure loan moves on deadline day.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #EFC



Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard.Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard. 🔵🤝 #EFCEverton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. https://t.co/qsEHVBBQVT

Adding Dembele to their squad would give Manchester United more width in their forays forward. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo often tend to cut inside to play in slightly more central positions. Dembele, as he has often displayed at Barcelona, tends to hog the touchline and beat his markers to send crosses into the box.

His pace and ambipedal ability could also be massive positives for Manchester United. However, Dembele's fitness could be a source of concern, as Rangnick's high-intensity system can be very physically demanding on players.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils and Barcelona can reach an agreement before the ongoing transfer window closes.

