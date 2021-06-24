Manchester United make second official offer for Jadon Sancho - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a second bid for Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho, with the German club on the verge of accepting the same.

According to German outlet BILD, Manchester United have made a bid of €85 million for Sancho, which is much closer to Borussia Dortmund's valuation of the player.

The Red Devils saw a €70 million bid get rejected earlier this month, as Borussia Dortmund have set an asking price of €95 million for the Englishman. Manchester United are now reportedly discussing add-ons and the pay structure of the fee, but both parties believe the deal will soon be completed.

Manchester United were in keen pursuit of Sancho last summer, but a deal failed to materialise after the two clubs could not agree on a transfer fee for the superstar. The winger reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils last summer, so that wasn't a problem during the negotiations this time around.

Sancho has been a standout player for Borussia Dortmund since joining them from Manchester City back in 2017. The Englishman has blossomed into a superstar and is seen as one of the best young players in the world.

Manchester United are prepared to pay €85m for Jadon Sancho.



Personal terms and agents fee already agreed.



BVB feeling is 'deal now closer'. But they want €95m.

Despite struggling during the first half of the season, the winger ended the 2020-21 campaign with 16 goals and 20 assists across all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to bring in a winger since last summer, and now he seems to have finally got his man.

Sancho is currently with the England national team at Euro 2020 but has only played six minutes of football during the group stage. Manchester United and England fans will be clamouring to see more of the winger during the knockout stage of the competition.

Manchester United set for a big summer

Harry Kane in action for England

Manchester United are set to strengthen in multiple positions this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build on his side's strong 2020-21 campaign.

The Red Devils are in the market for a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence. Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Villarreal's Pau Torres are reportedly at the top of Solskjaer's wish list this summer. But it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can land one of the two defenders.

📝 — Harry Kane is keen to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all registered their interest in the England forward with his representatives #mufc #mujournal



[@RobDawsonESPN] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 22, 2021

Manchester United are also among a bevy of clubs who are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The England captain has asked to leave Spurs this summer, so the Red Devils are keeping close tabs on his situation.

