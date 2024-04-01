Manchester United make ‘super offer’ worth more than €90 million for Real Madrid target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly a 'super offer' in excess of €90 million for Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian, also called Messinho, attempting to beat Spanish giants Real Madrid to his signature.

The 16-year-old Brazilian announced himself on the world stage at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia in November and December. He led Brazil to the quarterfinals, with three goals and as many assists in five games.

Since then, he has also broken into Palmeiras' first team and bagged a game-winning assist against Sao Bernardo in the Campeonato Paulista Serie A1. Overall, he has made six appearances for the club this season.

Expand Tweet

New United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on making the 16-year-old, one of the hottest prospects in the game, a cornerstone of the new era he's looking to establish at the club.

According to reports from Spain (via Football365), United have tabled a bid worth more than €90 million for Messinho. They are reportedly willing to go all out to secure his signature ahead of Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos believe that they have found another gem in the 16-year-old forward, with 17-year-old Brazilian sensation Endrick set to join for €45 million in the summer. They will be interested in adding Messinho to their growing talent pool of Brazilian attackers that already includes Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

However, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly asked his club to bring Messinho to Old Trafford. With Ratcliffe also interested in creating a youth revolution at United, a move to the Red Devils could be on the cards for the player.

Gary Neville believes Manchester United 'don't deserve' top-four finish, picks Aston Villa instead

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has said that his club don't deserve a top-four finish in the Premier League, saying that Aston Villa deserve it more.

The former defender, now a football pundit, lamented the Red Devils' uninspired performance in their 1-1 draw at Brentford at the weekend. They faced an astonishing 34 shots from a team that has not won since February.

With Aston Villa winning 2-0 against Wolves, Manchester United are 11 points behind with a game in hand on the Villans, who are fourth in the standings. United are eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who sit in fifth place.

Neville delivered a scathing account of United's campaign, saying that it will be difficult to finish fifth and potantially qualify for the expanded UEFA Champions League next season. He said:

"(Aston Villa and Tottenham) will drop points, but if you look at United's level of performance, you just think that not only will they struggle to get into that fifth or fourth spot, they don't deserve to at this moment in time with what we are seeing."

Poll : Which club should Estevao Willian join? Manchester United Real Madrid 0 votes View Discussion