Manchester United make ‘very important offer’ to sign Italian forward: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for promising AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda.

The 16-year-old is seen as the heir apparent of Olivier Giroud at the San Siro. The Red Devils are in need of a striker to complement summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, who has hit form after a slow start.

With Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford staring at uncertain futures at Old Trafford, another striker is the need of the hour. However, Camarda is far from the finished article and will likely be seen as a prized asset for the future, considering his tender years.

Moreover, he cannot arrive at Old Trafford before turning 18 due to the new Brexit rules. As per Sport Witness (via Calciomercato), the Red Devils are said to have submitted an 'important' offer to Milan for the services of Camarda.

It's pertinent to note that the 16-year-old is yet to sign a professional contract with the Rossoneri, who are second in Serie A after 29 games, 14 points behind runaway leaders Juventus.

Milan have also fared well in the cup competitions. While they lost 2-1 to Atalanta in the Copa Italia quarterfinals, they take on AS Roma in an all-Italian UEFA Europa League last-eight clash.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of an underwhelming season. Following a bright 2022-23 campaign - finishing third in the Premier League, reaching the FA Cup final and winning the EFL Cup - Erik ten Hag's side have struggled.

They have endured a whopping 16 defeats across competitions - which includes 11 in the league - where the Red Devils are sixth with 10 games to go. Their EFL Cup title defence ended early, while they were knocked out of Europe after finishing a dismal fourth in their UEFA Champions League.

However, United beat Liverpool 4-3 in extra time to reach the FA Cup semifinals, where they play Coventry City. Before that, though, they take on Brentford away on Saturday (March 30) in the league when club football resumes after the ongoing international break.