Manchester United outcast completes medical at Bundesliga club, closes in on loan move in January - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly completed his medical at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of a loan move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Mail Sport had reported earlier on Monday (December 18) that the Dutchman was set to have a medical at the Bundesliga club this week. Bild reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that Van de Beek has completed his medical at Frankfurt.

The 26-year-old - who has two goals and two assists in 62 games at Old Trafford - has made only two appearances this season. He's clearly down the pecking order of manager Erik ten Hag, and the situation is unlikely to improve next year.

Yearning to play regular football ahead of next summer's European Championships, Van de Beek is all set to join Frankfurt for the rest of the season. As reported by Plettenberg, the move is set to be announced by the Bundesliga side after clearing 'a few small details'.

Having arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2020, Van de Beek struggled to get going in English football. Even a loan spell at Everton in January last year failed to ignite his fortunes at Manchester United, where he continued to be a fringe player.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen back in first-team training

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has returned to first-team training ahead of a possible return to the first XI.

The Denmark international injured his knee during the 1-0 Premier League win over Luton Town in November and has missed seven games across competitions. However, he was a feature in group practice earlier this week, suggesting that a first-team return might not be too far away.

Following his return to training, Eriksen told the club's website that he yearned to be back from the sidelines:

"It was the first part in training with the team (on Monday), and it felt good, so it’s going well. I think it's always annoying to be on the side, no matter for how long and definitely now.

“When it takes a little bit longer than you wished for, then obviously it's hard, but no, I was eager to come back as soon as I could.”

It's not yet known if Ten Hag will include Eriksen in his matchday squad for the Premier League game at West Ham United on Saturday (December 23).