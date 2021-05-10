Manchester United plan swap deal to sign Premier League superstar - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are planning to offer a player-plus-cash deal to Tottenham for the services of Harry Kane. Reports suggest that the Red Devils could be willing to offer one of David de Gea, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial or Donny van de Beek to the north London club.

Harry Kane has been in scintillating form for Tottenham Hotspur this season despite the club enduring a disappointing campaign. The 28-year-old has scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 Premier League appearances.

Tottenham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on Champions league football next season. That could lead to the exit of Kane, as the England international is keen to join a club where he'll be able to win silverware.

Manchester United are on the rise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils, who are second in the Premier League, face Villarreal in the final of the Europa League and are the odds-on favourites to win the competition.

United possess a world-class striker in Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has scored seven goals in his last six appearances and looks likely to sign a contract extension. However, the Red Devils are looking to sign a top-quality player that would allow them to close the gap on Manchester City next season and go deep in the Champions League.

Harry Kane will reportedly tell Tottenham to listen to offers for him this summer#THFC #MUFC #MCFChttps://t.co/JoNAXQUfm5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 9, 2021

Manchester United could be put off by Tottenham Hotspur's asking price for Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Despite being in a sound financial position, Manchester United are unlikely to match Tottenham Hotspur's £175 million valuation of Harry Kane.

Reports suggest that Manchester United could offer David de Gea to Tottenham as part of a deal that brings in Kane. The Spaniard appears to be the second-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford now and could to leave Manchester United in the summer.

Another player who could be offered to Tottenham is Jesse Lingard. The midfielder has been a player reborn since his loan move to West Ham in January, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 12 appearances.

Man United would win the Premier League and Champions League if they sign Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho, talkSPORT told #MUFC https://t.co/NtNMyrl6vm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 5, 2021

Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek could also be used as makeweights for Harry Kane. The duo has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United and have struggled to break into the starting XI at the club in recent months.