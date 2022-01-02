Manchester United planning £100 million bid for Premier League player - Reports

Manchester United are believed to be plotting a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Red Devils have reportedly prioritised the signing of a new defensive midfielder. According to The Sun, United will continue scouting the England international, and are preparing a £100 million bid for the 22-year-old next summer.

Declan Rice rose through the youth ranks at West Ham before debuting for the club in the 2016-17 season. He became a first-team regular a season later, and has become a talisman for the team.

Rice has made 169 appearances across appearances for West Ham, and has scored eight goals. His consistent performances in midfield helped David Moyes' side finish sixth in the Premier League table last season and qualify for the Europa League.

The midfielder was also impressive for England at Euro 2020. He played a key role in the Three Lions' run to the final, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

Rice has scored three goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for West Ham this season. That has helped propel David Moyes' side to fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have won three and drawn one of their last four league games. However, they have struggled due to the absence of a top-quality defensive midfielder.

Scott McTominay and Fred have shown signs of improvement under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The duo, though, lack the quality and composure to produce the goods consistently. So the Red Devils have identified West Ham's Rice as their top transfer target for this summer.

Manchester United could offload fringe players to sign Declan Rice

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave the club in recent weeks. He has made just seven Premier League appearances for the club this season, and has scored one goal.

According to the Manchester Evening News, The Red Devils have rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for the Frenchman. United will be keen to recoup most of the £36 million they spent to sign Martial from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015.

Manchester United could also look to sell Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. According to ESPN, the former Ajax star has attracted interest from Everton and Newcastle United.

United will need to part ways with a few fringe players to raise the funds required to land Declan Rice.

