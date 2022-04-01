Manchester United planning to move for 21-year-old Championship star to address problem area - Reports

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Championship star Djed Spence to address their right-back issues, according to the Mirror (via Football 365). Spence is currently playing for Nottingham Forest, on loan from Middlesbrough.

The Red Devils have not had a regular first-choice right-back this season. Neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Diogo Dalot have been able to cement their place under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Dalot was regarded as the first-choice right-back during Rangnick's initial months in charge. However, Wan-Bissaka has played three of the last four league games.

To address their right-back issues, United have shown interest in signing Spence. The 21-year-old is having a great season for Nottingham Forest. In 37 appearances across competitions, he has contributed three goals and five assists.

Spence is a modern-day right-back who is capable of playing as a wing-back in a back-three. He is a attack-minded full-back who loves to dribble on the flanks.

It is, however, worth mentioning that United are not the only team interested in signing Spence in the summer. According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also in the fray.

The 21-year-old Middlesbrough loanee could be available relatively on a cheap. Transfermarkt values him at just £2.25 million. However, one can expect the price to soar if clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich come in with bids.

Apart from a right-back, the Red Devils are also expected to be in the market for a new midfielder, centre-forward and a new manager.

Manchester United need a strong end to the season to secure UEFA Champions League football

Manchester United will require a strong finish to the season if they want to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.United are sixth in the standings, having picked up 50 points from 29 games.

Rangnick's side are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, though.

The Red Devils return to the Premier League with a home game against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Saturday. They lost to the Foxes 4-2 earlier this season, which resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack.

Edited by Bhargav