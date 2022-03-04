Manchester United players ‘privately questioning’ Harry Maguire’s involvement after feeling his performances are not up to standards - Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's future at the club could be in jeopardy as the Premier League giants plan on signing a new world-class defender.

It comes amidst reports by the Daily Mail that United players are questioning his place in the side following a huge drop in form this season.

Maguire, 28, was signed by former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018. He was immediately made captain of the Old Trafford outfit, much to the chagrin of many fans.

His performances during his stint at United have been somewhat disappointing, with many believing he should be dropped. That reportedly includes players who have questioned why interim manager Ralf Rangnick has continued to pick the England international despite his woeful performances.

Maguire, on numerous occasions, has criticised the team during post-match interviews. The perception from his teammates is that he does not shoulder the blame for his defensive mistakes.

Recently, there were rumours of a power struggle between Maguire and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, but those were put to bed by the captain and Rangnick. Nevertheless, Maguire has openly blamed his colleagues on the pitch despite his own poor performances.

In 22 Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford outfit this season, the former Leicester City defender has scored once, but has been culpable for conceding many.

Manchester United targeting a world-class defender

Ralf Rangnick is an admirer of Ronald Araujo.

The Red Devils will reportedly target a world-class centre-back this summer, with a new permanent manager set to be appointed.

Maguire's poor performances have concerned United. However, the Englishman is unlikely to depart, given that he cost a huge £80 million, making him one of the world's most expensive defenders.

The futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are also uncertain, with the club looking to strengthen defensively.

SportBILD (via Sports Witness) has reported that United are targeting Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has had a fine season at the Camp Nou, scoring three times in 20 appearances. Coupled with his impressive form, Araujo appears to be an enticing proposition for Rangnick, and an upgrade on the current options at his disposal.

The 22-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Blaugrana. The La Liga giants have already lined up Matthias Ginter from Borussia Monchengladbach as Araujo's replacement.

Another option for Manchester United is Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, whose contract expires in the summer. There is optimism that a deal could be done if the German doesn't agree new terms with Thomas Tuchel's side.

It remains to be seen how the Manchester United defence looks like next season.

