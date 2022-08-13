Manchester United plotting move for Premier League goalkeeper this summer - Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy as a backup for David de Gea, according to 90Min.

The Red Devils are currently short in that department, as Tom Heaton is the only shotstopper in the squad besides De Gea. Dean Henderson has been loaned out to newly promoted side Nottingham Forest, while Lee Grant hung up his boots at the end of last season.

Manchester United have McCarthy on their radar as they seek to bolster their goalkeeping department. The 32-year-old was the Saints' number one since joining from Crystal Palace in 2017, but an injury last season changed that.

He missed more than half their Premier League games last campaign. Palace signed Gavin Bazunu this summer, and he started their season opener last weekend at McCarthy's expense.

McCarthy has clearly fallen behind in the pecking order and might contemplate a change of scene. Manchester United have shown interest in his services, but no official bid has been made yet.

The Englishman started his career in 2007 at the age of 17 with Reading but spent a few seasons away on loan, including at Yeovil Town in 2009 where he enjoyed regular game time.

His first taste of Premier League football came with Reading in the 2012-13 season, but he played only 13 times. Following two more short spells in the league with Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace, the Englishman found a permanent address at Southampton. There, he made 118 appearances in the top flight, keeping 27 clean sheets.

Manchester United looking to bounce back at Brentford

Manchester United got their new season off to a shaky start with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

The defeat was a massive reality check for new manager Erik ten Hag, who has realised the enormity of the challenge ahead of him.

Tonight (August 13), the Red Devils will play their second league game of the season when they travel to Brentford, where they'll hope to kickstart their campaign.

They can expect another tough clash against the Bees, who fought back from two goals down to force Leicester City to a share of the spoils on matchday one.

