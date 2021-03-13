Manchester United in race to sign Eduardo Camavinga - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Eduardo Camavinga next summer.

According to a report by Spanish daily AS, the Red Devils could enter the fray for Camavinga's signature if Real Madrid don't make their move quickly.

It is understood that the midfielder could be available for €30 - 40m, which would not be too difficult for Manchester United to raise in a bid to strengthen their squad.

Real Madrid were previously earmarked as Camavinga's next destination, but their financial difficulties meant the Spanish giants couldn't make a bid for him last summer. That opened the doors for the likes of Manchester United to make a move for the player.

It is understood that Camavinga has his sights set on a move to Spain. But he might find it difficult to turn down Ole Gunnar Solskajer if Manchester United make an official bid for him.

The potential departure of Paul Pogba next summer could pave the way for his compatriot to replace him at Old Trafford.

Manchester United among many suitors for Eduardo Camavinga's signature

Eduardo Camavinga has impressed for Rennes in the last few years.

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe, following his impressive displays for Rennes in the last few seasons.

Despite only turning 18 last November, the talented midfielder is already a regular in both club and international football.

He is understood to harbour dreams of playing UEFA Champions League football, something that could be a difficult proposition for Rennes, as they currently sit in tenth spot in the Ligue 1 table.

They are a long way off their 3rd-place finish last season. The absence of continental football, coupled with the financial woes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, means they might have to part ways with Eduardo Camanvinga next summer.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid have all been linked with the highly-rated midfielder, and he could well be lining up for one of Europe's biggest clubs next season.