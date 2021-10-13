Manchester United ready to make move for Premier League superstar in 2022: Reports

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly prioritised the signing of a defensive midfielder. The Norwegian has identified Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi as his top target, and could try to sign the midfielder in January.

According to Fichajes, Solskjaer has lost faith in the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic. That's because the midfielder trio has underwhelmed during the opening stages of the season. Manchester United could therefore try to sign Ndidi from Leicester City in January to bolster their midfield.

The Nigerian has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League since joining the Foxes from Belgian club Genk in 2017. Ndidi played a key role in Leicester City's FA Cup triumph last season and consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League in the last two campaigns.

The 24-year-old has often been linked with a move to some of Europe's elite clubs. But he has thus far opted to stay at Leicester City and help the club mount a serious challenge for a Champions League place.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has less than a year left on his contract with the club, and has thus far not yet signed a contract extension.

Leicester City are unlikely to sell Wilfred Ndidi to Manchester United in January

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements in January after enduring a disappointing start to their 2021-22 campaign. Despite signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, United have been unable to dominate games due to a lack of quality in midfield.

The 13-time Premier League champions will try to sign Ndidi in January. But the Foxes are unlikely to sell one of their star players to a Premier League rival midway through the season.

Manchester United could therefore look to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves or Brighton star Yves Bissouma. Ruben Neves is reportedly keen to join one of the Premier League's 'top six' clubs in the near future.

Bissouma, meanwhile, is one of the hottest properties in English football at the moment. United could face heavy competition from Liverpool and Arsenal for the Brighton star's signature.

