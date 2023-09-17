Manchester United ready to pay €40 million to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly willing to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba for €40 million.

According to El Nacional, Los Blancos were willing to let go of the Austria international in the recently concluded transfer window. However, the player was reluctant to join the Saudi Pro League, as he considers it to be a downgrade in his career.

The La Liga outfit wish to secure as much as possible for the 31-year-old defender whose performances have declined. Currently, Alaba finds himself in Carlo Ancelotti's first XI, having started all four of his club's league fixtures this season.

With Eder Militao set to be sidelined for several months due to an ACL injury, Real Madrid retaining Alaba seems to have worked in their favour. Other central defensive options include Antonio Rudiger, who has been paired with Alaba this season, and Nacho.

The Red Devils are in search of players to cover the centre-back position. Raphael Varane is struggling with injury, adding to his previous concerns with fitness. Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof seem to be the preferred centre-back pairing at the moment.

Erik ten Hag's faith in Harry Maguire remains uncertain, and a spot for a fresh centre-half could well be open. It will be interesting to see if Alaba decides to join Old Trafford after managing 89 appearances since moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane expected to return in October for Manchester United

Raphael Varane (via Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane faced yet another setback on the fitness front, as he was substituted in Manchester United's 3-2 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest last month.

Evening Standard claims that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France could return in October. After Varane withdrawn in his side's abovementioned win, his injury remains unspecified.

Since joining Old Trafford in 2021 for £34 million, the 30-year-old has struggled with multiple injury issues. Last season, he missed 15 games and has failed to appear in 19 fixtures for both club and country in the season before.

Overall, the centre-back has managed 66 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. He has bagged two goals - one this season - and one assist during his time in England.