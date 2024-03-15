Manchester United ready to pay €50 million to sign Arsenal target - Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Arsenal target Mikel Merino, as per El Nacional. The Real Sociedad midfielder, who made his debut for Spain in 2020, is reportedly going to be subjected to a €50 million bid from Manchester United this summer.

Merino, primarily a defensive midfielder, can also play in a box-to-box role. His contract with Sociedad expires in the summer of 2025. He has six goals and five assists in 36 games this season.

Merino joined Sociedad in 2018. He has playing experience in the Premier League, having represented the likes of Newcastle United. Merino has also played for Osasuna and Borussia Dortmund.

He could be a good replacement for Casemiro at United. The Brazilian midfielder, who was signed on a five-year deal in 2022, has received criticism due to his recent performances.

Many argue that his age (32) has slowed down his defensive outings this season, with youngster Kobbie Mainoo favored in the no. 6 role by manager Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag dismisses reports of Christian Eriksen leaving Manchester United

There were reports that Christian Eriksen could leave Manchester United after this season.

Much like Casemiro, Eriksen, 32, has struggled for the Red Devils this season. He has registered one goal and two assists in 20 games, racking up 1087 minutes in total.

Addressing reports of Eriksen's exit, Ten Hag said:

"We have competition there and the emergence of Kobie Mainoo means there is one less spot.

"Eriksen is now suffering from this. He will certainly still be very important for us. His qualities are progressive passing, and we will really need that in this competition."

He added:

"For the rest, he’s just waiting for his chance. No player is satisfied with a reserve role, not even him.

"That is also unhealthy if you are satisfied with it. Sure, he doesn’t like this, and he knows he has to wait. But he can’t wait anymore, he just wants to play."

Man United are next in action at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (March 17).