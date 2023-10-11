Manchester United ready to trigger contract extensions for 2 first-team stars, set to decide on 27-year-old star's future after deliberation - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to trigger contract extensions for defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof. However, the club hierarchy is in two minds about doing so for attacker Anthony Martial, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Wan-Bissaka - currently injured - and Lindelof have been key first-team players for United boss Erik ten Hag. The Swede has seen increased game time recently due to the injury-enforced absence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

This season, Wan-Bissaka has made five appearances across competitions - all in the Premier League. However, the 25-year-old right-back hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the league last month.

Lindelof - who's also in the final year of his deal like Wan-Bissaka - has played 10 games across competitions this season, starting seven. Martial, 27, meanwhile, has a lone goal and an assist in 10 games across competitions.

As per UtdPlug (via Rob Dawson of ESPN), United are ready to extend the deals of Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof but haven't made up their mind yet on Martial.

David de Gea attends Manchester United Women's debut Champions League game

David de Gea

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was in attendance as the club's women's team made their UEFA Champions League debut against PSG at home on Tuesday (October 10).

De Gea, who made 545 appearances across competitions between 2011 and 2023, left as a free agent this summer after United didn't renew his deal. The 32-year-old kept an impressive 190 clean sheets at Old Trafford and is currently a free agent.

On Tuesday, he was in attendance at Leigh Sports Village as Manchester United drew 1-1 with their visiting PSG counterparts in their UEFA Women's Champions League second round first-leg clash.

The Daily Mail (via GOAL) reports that the Spaniard is in Manchester for a few days to 'sort out a few things' left behind at his former home in Hale before he heads back to Spain.

Notably, the Spaniard was linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich this summer, whose first-choice goalkeepers have sustained long-term injuries. However, De Gea remains without a club at the moment.