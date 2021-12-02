Manchester United receive Ralf Rangnick boost ahead of Arsenal game - Reports

Newly appointed Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit visa. But will not be in charge against Arsenal, according to BBC journalist Simon Stone.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed interim manager at Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 63-year-old tactician will be present in the stands when United take on Arsenal in the Premier League later tonight.

It is worth noting that Rangnick will have no influence on the tactics United use against Arsenal. The team will be managed by Michael Carrick and his support staff. The game against Arsenal will be Carrick's last as caretaker manager.

According to the aforementioned source, Rangnick's first game in charge of United will be against Crystal Palace on Sunday, the 5th of December 2021.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a run of five defeats in seven games. The Red Devils lost against Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford in the span of a few weeks. The Red Devils have now hired former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis.

Rangnick is one of the most reputed coaches in Germany. The former RB Leipzig manager is credited by many as the pioneer of the gegenpressing system used by the likes of Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Rangnick is also believed to be the inspiration for many managerial greats, including Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsman and Klopp.

Ralf Rangnick is keen to turn Manchester United's season around

Ralf Rangnick has said that he is excited to join Manchester United, and is looking forward to making it a successful season. On his appointment, Rangnick said:

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club."

Rangnick is excited by the prospect of having a young and talented squad to manage at United. The former Leipzig manager will look to help the youngsters flourish and support The Red Devils in the long run after his spell as interim manager ends. He added:

"The squad is full of talent, and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

It remains to be seen how United turn around their fortunes under Rangnick.

Edited by Bhargav