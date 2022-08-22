Manchester United's new signing Casemiro set to be unveiled before Liverpool clash, handed new jersey number - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to reveal new signing Casemiro, who is close to departing Real Madrid, ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on August 22 and hand him the No. 18 jersey.

The Red Devils, who are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League standings, announced on Saturday that they reached an agreement to sign Casemiro from Madrid. The 30-year-old is set to join the team after completing the formalities in the coming days.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed a deal worth up to £59.5 million for Casemiro. The Brazilian is set to sign a four-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

First training session as new Man Utd player will take place next week. Casemiro has completed medical tests session in Manchester and he's just waiting for visa to be sorted, as contract until June 2026 with option for further season has been already completed.

According to Marca, United are looking to present Casemiro to fans on Monday, with his much-awaited Premier League debut expected to be against Southampton on Saturday (August 27). The player has also reportedly been assigned the No. 18 shirt. Casemiro is set to bid goodbye to Madrid fans in a press conference on Monday before flying out to Manchester.

Vacated by Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes earlier this summer, the No. 18 shirt was famously donned by club legend Paul Scholes. Meanwhile, Casemiro wore the No. 14 jersey for most of his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Known for his astute tackling and high work rate, the midfielder helped Madrid lift a whopping 18 trophies, including three La Liga and five UEFA Champions League titles. He has registered 31 goals and 29 assists in 336 appearances across competitions for them.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

The Red Devils opened their new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. Erik ten Hag's side then slumped to a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford, marking their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 101 years.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag outlines problems plaguing his team

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's clash against Liverpool, new manager Erik ten Hag pointed out the shortcomings in his squad that resulted in their poor start to the new season. He said (via Metro):

"I think we had a good basic pre-season, but then our number nine (Anthony) Martial was injured, and Ronny (Cristiano Ronaldo) is not fit. The 'six' in holding midfield is not there. First game, we had the two in defence who had never played with each other, and the goalkeeper was also not the best in this period."

Manchester United are looking to return to the UEFA Champions League after finishing sixth and with their lowest Premier League points tally (58) last season.

