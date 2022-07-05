Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong 'little farther off possible completion' - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly fallen behind in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman is new United manager Erik ten Hag's top target this summer.

De Jong, who shot to fame during his time at Ajax under Ten Hag, has been heavily linked with the Red Devils this summer. The 25-year-old is said to be a priority signing for the club after the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Earlier last week, the Premier League giants were close to finalising a deal for the playmaker for €65 million plus add-ons, as per Manchester Evening News. However, the deal has been stuck in limbo for quite some time now.

Fabrizio Romano



Man Utd and Barça still in contact, no negotiations yet on player side



Man Utd & Barça agreed €65m fixed fee but still discussing on €20m add-ons structure;

Personal terms never discussed yet;

Frenkie's priority has always been to stay at Barça;

Salary reduction 'very unlikely' option on Frenkie side. Structure of the add-ons still to be discussed as personal terms too, salary reduction very unlikely - so, nothing has changed yet for Frenkie de Jong deal on Monday. Man Utd and Barça still in contact, no negotiations yet on player side

According to The Athletic, Manchester United's pursuit of De Jong is considered to be 'a little farther off possible completion'. Nevertheless, the midfielder is expected to join the Red Devils squad before the club's pre-season tour of Australia on July 13.

The report further statesthat Barcelona president Joan Laporta's recent comments about De Jong not being up for sale have been taken with 'a pinch of salt' by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Earlier, Laporta claimed that the Blaugrana have 'no intention of selling' De Jong. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo (via 90min), he said:

"He is a Barca player, one of the best in the world in his position, according to the experts. We know that there are clubs that want him, not just Manchester United , and we have no intention of selling."

He continued:

"We know that he wants to stay, and the criteria of the player is very important. He is comfortable in Barcelona, and as little as we can, I would do everything I can to make him stay."

De Jong, who has a contract at the Camp Nou till 2026, featured in 47 games across competitions last season, registering four goals and five assists.

Christian Eriksen agrees to join Manchester United

Former Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a free transfer, according to The Athletic.

Fabrizio Romano



Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.



Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place. Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning. Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical.

The Red Devils were in talks with the former Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker since last month. United have reportedly offered the 30-year-old a three-year deal.

Eriksen, who had joined Brentford on a six-month contract in January this year, featured in 11 Premier League games last season, registering a goal and four assists.

