Manchester United scouting Portuguese striker and could launch surprise move in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a move for SC Braga striker Simon Banza when the transfer window reopens in January.

Banza, 27, has been in stellar form for the Portuguese side this season. The DR Congo international has scored 13 times in as many league games and provided three assists to power his team to third in the standings, two behind leaders Sporting CP.

He has a contract with Braga till 2027, but that hasn't stopped top clubs across Europe from scouting him. As per Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness), scouts from multiple clubs - including United - were in attendance as Braga won 3-1 at Vizela in the Primeira Liga on Thursday (December 7).

Banza gave a good account of himself, bagging a brace, as Braga stayed in touch with the league leaders. United's reported interest in the striker makes sense, considering the struggles of their current crop this season.

With just 18 goals in 15 games, the Red Devils are the lowest-scoring side in the Premier League top-13. Midfielders Scott McTominay (5) and Bruno Fernandes (3) have accounted for nearly half their league goals, highlighting the side's scoring travails up front.

How have Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an underwhelming season, having lost a whopping 10 times across competitions. Six of those defeats have come in the league, where United are sixth in the standings, nine points off leaders Arsenal (36).

Erik ten Hag's side have also faltered in Europe, losing three of their opening five UEFA Champions League. Their latest outing - a 3-3 draw a Galatasaray on matchday five - means their knockout hopes are dangling by a thread.

Even a draw at home to group winners Bayern Munich next week won't be enough if the other group game between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray doesn't end in a draw.

United's indifferent outings have also extended to the EFL Cup, where their title defence ended in a whimper in the pre-quarterfinals.