Manchester United seriously enquire to complete surprise swoop for ex-Liverpool midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in luring former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic away from Porto in the summer.

Grujic, 26, joined Porto from Liverpool for £8 million last summer after multiple loan moves away from Anfield. Since arriving on his first of two loan stints in 2020, he has helped the Portuguese side win five trophies.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and strength, the 19-cap Serbia international has been in fine form this season. He has scored a goal and laid out an assist in 30 games across competitions for the Estadio do Dragao outfit.

According to Telegraf, Manchester United are enquiring about Grujic and have already contacted his agents. However, the Red Star Belgrade youth product is said to be a big fan of Liverpool and would have a dilemma about the possibility of disappointing Anfield fans if he arrives at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to rope in new midfielders in the summer. Grujic could be a perfect replacement for Scott McTominay, who has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United recently.

Apart from the Red Devils, AC Milan are also interested in snapping up Grujic this summer and have also approached his representatives. Grujic, who has a contract till June 2026 with the Dragons, has netted four goals and contributed three assists in 105 games across competitions for Porto.

Manchester United could miss out on Champions League, says Jamie Carragher

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher said that Manchester United could miss out on the top four this season. He said:

"I think for a long time we've felt that Manchester United were guaranteed to be in the top four. Gary (Neville) went as far to say they would finish second. But now, it looks like that they're in a real fight to be in the top four, especially with Newcastle playing United next."

Sharing his thoughts on other top-four challengers, Carragher added:

"The thing about Liverpool and Tottenham is it feels like there's a bit of unrest at both clubs. I don't think you get that at Newcastle. Even when they don't win a game, it's still a really good performance. I very rarely watch them and end up not being impressed. This (international) break may actually be coming at a bad time for them."

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League with 50 points from 26 games. Spurs are fourth with 49 points from 28 outings, while Newcastle are fifth with 47 points from 26 matches.

