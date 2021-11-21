Manchester United set to appoint Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick as interim managers after Solskjaer's sacking: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of the club's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, The Red Devils could appoint former midfielders Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher as interim managers after parting ways with Solskjaer.

Manchester United are believed to be searching for a long-term replacement for Solskjaer. Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers have been linked with the job.

United slumped to an incredible 4-1 defeat to Claudio Ranieri's Watford on Saturday. The Red Devils were utterly dominated by The Hornets on the night. Watford took the lead in the 28th minute, thanks to a goal from former Manchester United youth product Joshua King.

Ranieri's side doubled their lead in the 44th minute after Ismaila Sarr lashed the ball past David de Gea. United halved the deficit after Donny van de Beek scored just his second goal for the club in the 50th minute.

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo missed many golden opportunities to equalise for his side in the second half. Watford sealed victory in second-half stoppage time when Joao Pedro scored his side's third goal. Emmanuel Dennis exacerbated matters for Solskjaer's side, drilling in Watford's fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under immense pressure after Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City before the international break. The 13-time Premier League champions headed into their game against Watford on the back of three defeats in their last four Premier League games.

United's defeat to Watford has all but sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fate at Old Trafford. The club is reportedly set to sack the Norwegian and appoint former midfielder Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher as interim managers.

Carrick has been a part of United's coaching staff since the start of the 2018-19 season. Fletcher, meanwhile, is currently the technical director at Manchester United.

Announcement in place for Solskjær to be officially fired in the next hours. It’s gonna be a ‘kind and respectful’ statement. Fletcher and Carrick are ready as interim solutions as Manchester United manager, confirmed - they’re waiting for club final decision. 🔴 #MUFC Announcement in place for Solskjær to be officially fired in the next hours. It’s gonna be a ‘kind and respectful’ statement. Fletcher and Carrick are ready as interim solutions as Manchester United manager, confirmed - they’re waiting for club final decision. 🔴 #MUFCAnnouncement in place for Solskjær to be officially fired in the next hours. It’s gonna be a ‘kind and respectful’ statement.

Zinedine Zidane appears to be favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Watford vs Manchester United - Premier League

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is one of the favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. The Frenchman was widely considered to be one of the best managers in the world before he parted ways with Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Zidane led Real Madrid to two La Liga and three Champions League titles across two stints with the club. The Frenchman has worked with some of the best players in the world, including Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Madrid.

Once Joel Glazer approves the decision, it will be confirmed and announced by Man United. Manchester United board have decided to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjær after 5 hour internal talk, confirmed. Mutual agreement to part ways now considered. 🔴 #MUFC Once Joel Glazer approves the decision, it will be confirmed and announced by Man United. Manchester United board have decided to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjær after 5 hour internal talk, confirmed. Mutual agreement to part ways now considered. 🔴 #MUFCOnce Joel Glazer approves the decision, it will be confirmed and announced by Man United. https://t.co/e9V7GeLIE7

The 49-year-old is also considered one of the best players of all time, and should command the respect of the players of the club he manages.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has also been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks. The former Liverpool boss has, however, distanced himself from rumours linking him with the managerial position at Manchester United.

