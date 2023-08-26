Manchester United set to sign £6 million star as 25-year-old flys to England - Reports 

Manchester United are on the cusp of signing Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, as reported by talkSPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side have agreed a deal of £6 million for the 25-year-old. Bayindir is set to be the second goalkeeper to arrive at Old Trafford this summer, joining Andre Onana, who moved from Inter Milan.

The Turk's arrival paves the way for Dean Henderson to join Crystal Palace on loan. Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, having played only 29 times for United since arriving from Carlisle in 2011.

It's pertinent to note that United bid adieu to their long-standing No. 1 David de Gea, who left this summer after a 12-year stint.

Meanwhile, Bayindir has played 145 times across competitions for Fenerbahce since arriving in 2019, keeping 44 clean sheets. He was an unused substitute in their 5-1 UEFA Champions League playoff first-leg win over Twente in midweek, where he seemingly paid farewell to fans.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dissects Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a lukewarm start to the new season. After opening their campaign with a rather fortuitous 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Devils came undone in a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Manager Erik ten Hag knows where his team lost the game, lamenting that his players made poor runs and that they should have shown more accountability. The Dutchman said, as per the BBC:

"They didn't run, or they run in the wrong moment, too late. They didn't recover - especially the front. I gave them the feedback this is not acceptable. Every individual has to take responsibility. We need accountable players."

"We were so good, then they got distracted and were not doing their jobs any more. I am not used to it from this team, because they always do. That is what the fans can expect and we have to demand. We have to face (the fact that) the first two games were not good enough - but still we won one."

Manchester United will hope to fare better when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 26).