Manchester United star Andre Onana considering his international future following rift with Samuel Eto'o in AFCON 2023 - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly contempating his international retirement after a rift with Samuel Eto'o at the ongoing AFCON 2023 in the Cote d'Ivoire.

Onana, who arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Inter Milan, is on international duty for Cameroon at the AFCON, played just one of four games. The Indomitable Lions ended their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the Round of 16 on Sunday (January 28).

Already frustrated with his lack of game time with the national team, Onana could end his international career following a rift with the country's football boss Eto'o, as per The Daily Mail.

It's pertinent to note that Onana had announced his international retirement after he was kicked out of Cameroon's FIFA World Cup 2022 training camp in Qatar, owing to a disagreement with Eto'o and manager Rigobert Song. He returned to the international fold in September, shortly after arriving at United.

Onana missed Cameroon's campaign opener against Equatorial Guinea after only landing at the game location hours before kick-off owing to inclement weather conditions.

He played in the 3-1 defeat to Senegal before being benched for the 3-2 win over Gambia in the last group game and the defeat to Nigeria in the Round of 16.

How has Andre Onana fared with Manchester United this season?

Andre Onana

Having missed only the FA Cup fourth-round win at Newport County due to international commitments, Andre Onana is back at Manchester United.

Since his arrival on a reported £47.2 million move from Inter, the Cameroonian has been a mixed bag and hasn't been entirely convincing. A first-team regular under Erik ten Hag, Onana has made 30 appearances across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding a whopping 47 goals.

The goalkeeper has been culpable of a few noticeble errors leading to goals in a campaign where Manchester United have endured 14 defeats across competitions.

That includes nine in the league, where the Red Devils are eighth after 21 games, 16 points off leaders Liverpool (48).