Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with former manager as European club make contact with Jorge Mendes - Reports 

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with his former manager Jose Mourinho as AS Roma contacted the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes (via Diario Gol), the Giallorossi have initiated contact with Mendes over a possible transfer of the Portuguese international.

Reports of an exit have been revived after tensions flared up between Ronaldo and new United manager Erik ten Hag last week. The 37-year-old stormed down the tunnel before the end of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur, leading to Ten Hag dropping Ronaldo from the squad for the Chelsea game.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel with four minutes left to play Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel with four minutes left to play 😳 https://t.co/Nb5pff9DiX

His behavior drew the ire of the club, and reports of Manchester United willing to offload him in January have started doing the rounds. Now, it seems like Roma are wasting no time in capitalising on the situation, and should a deal go through, it will see Ronaldo reunited with Mourinho.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid for three years, between 2010 and 2013 when Mourinho managed the club, lifting three titles. During that period, Ronaldo struck a staggering 168 goals in 164 appearances across competitions, including 120 in La Liga from 106 games.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is open to a move to the MLS, whilst a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma is a possibility. (CBS Sports) Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is open to a move to the MLS, whilst a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma is a possibility. (CBS Sports) https://t.co/5FrIsQJEKp

However, the pair endured a frosty relationship during their time together in the Spanish capital. So it will be interesting to see how they go about things if they reunite.

Roma are competing to finish inside the Serie A top four and return to the UEFA Champions League. They believe Ronaldo could help them accomplish that.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top over?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a reduced role under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this season, clocking only 340 minutes of action from eight league games.

His form has drastically gone down this term, netting only twice across competitions, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's influence on the squad has drastically waned.

Soon to be 38, age has caught up with Ronaldo, who doesn't look capable of leading the team anymore. Joining a club like Roma would serve his interest, owing to much less demand and scrutiny with the Serie A outfit.

It would be interesting to see how Cristiano Ronaldo's new transfer saga pans out.

Poll : 0 votes