Manchester United tell La Liga side they're willing to part with €50 million for 25-year-old defender - reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Spaniard is seen as one of the Premier League giants' top transfer targets. According to Marca, Manchester United have informed Villarreal that they are willing to offer €50 million for the 25-year-old.

Torres has made over 130 appearances for the Spanish side across competitions, winning the UEFA Europa League last season. He also made Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020, helping them reach the semifinals (lost to Italy).

He continued his impressive form this season. Torres made 47 appearances and scoring six goals across competitions as Unai Emery's side reached the UEFA Champions League semis (lost to Liverpool).

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio de la Ceramica last season, but he stayed put. A move to the Premier League is a potential option for him now this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag is expected to sign a defender this summer after the club's dismal defensive displays in the 2021-22 campaign.

The club will be keen to sign a top-quality defender to partner Raphael Varane next season. Torres' ball-playing abilities, composure and physicality could make him an ideal fit in Ten Hag's style of play.

Villarreal could prove to be difficult negotiators, though. They failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League but could be keen to keep hold of a key player like Torres.

Manchester United could view Milan Skriniar as Pau Torres alternative

United could switch their focus to Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar if they fail to sign Pau Torres. According to ESPN, Ten Hag's side could join Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign the defender this summer.

Skriniar helped Inter win their first Scudetto in 11 years last season. He has continued his good form this campaign, scoring four goals in 48 appearances across competitions, helping the Nerazzuri finish second in Serie A.

His contract is set to expire in 2023, so Inter could look to cash in on him this summer. The Slovakian's aggressiveness, tenacity and leadership qualities are exactly what United need at the moment.

