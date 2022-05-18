Manchester United and Tottenham join race to sign Bundesliga midfielder - Reports

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, who becomes a free agent this summer.

Witsel, 33, has been a mainstay in the Dortmund side since joining from Chinese Super League side TJ Tianhai in 2018. The Belgian midfielder has made 145 appearances for BvB, scoring five goals and creating as many assists.

However, he's set to end his four-year stay at Signal Iduna Park this summer, with his contract expiring. According to German outlet DerWesten, Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for the midfielder.

Witsel will decide his new club in the coming weeks, but it's over with BVB as Marco Rose announced earlier today. Axel Witsel now set to leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent. He's not gonna extend his contract, current deal runs out in June.

New manager Erik ten Hag is set to oversee a huge overhaul of the United squad this summer, with many arrivals and departures anticipated.

Mirror has reported that Ten Hag could have a transfer war chest of around £200 million, with key areas of the squad in need of replenishment. Witsel's availability on a free transfer would allow the Dutch coach to seek moves for more expensive players.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's season is reaching a successful conclusion, with a top-four finish looking likely. That could see a number of arrivals at the north London side this summer. Spurs lead fifth-placed Arsenal by two points with a game remaining.

Apart from Manchester United and Spurs' interest, Juventus and Galatasaray are also keeping tabs on Witsel.

Why Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur would want Axel Witsel?

The 33-year-old comes with an abundance of experience.

Manchester United are in dire need of midfield options following the impending departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. They have long needed a defensive midfielder, but that has never come to fruition.

Witsel as a free agent would be an enticing option that would allow Ten Hag to replenish other key areas of his squad. The Red Devils are interested in RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku, with Florian Plettenberg reporting that the Frenchman is on their wishlist.

They also hold an interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with Express reporting that United have already submitted a £67 million bid for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur possess a defensive midfielder in the form of Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

Manager Antonio Conte could look for more midfield options, given that his Spurs side are likely to be playing UEFA Champions League football next season. Therefore, luring Witsel to north London on a free would provide Conte with an experienced midfielder who would give his squad more depth.

It remains to be seen if either of the two Premier League sides' interest becomes concrete, but Witsel is an enticing option for both.

