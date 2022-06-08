Manchester United and Tottenham keeping an eye on 22-year-old left-footed centre-back - Reports 

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Lille defender Sven Botman. AC Milan have been targeting the defender for months now, but a deal hasn't been finalised yet.

As per the report, Milan haven't matched Lille's demands for the Dutch defender yet. Transfermarkt values him at €30 million.

If the Serie A champions are unable to sign Botman, United and Spurs would look to swoop in. Both clubs are in the market for a left-side centre-back, and the Dutchman fits the bill perfectly.

The 22-year-old played 32 games for Lille last season across competitions, contributing three goals and an assist. He joined Lille in 2020 from Ajax and has been a key part of their defence since then, making 79 appearances.

As per Di Marzio, Milan are very close to signing Botman's teammate Renato Sanches. That could help the Italian side negotiate with Lille for Botman as well.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



“Things are in progress and I hope there will be more clarity before the pre-season”. Sven Botman tells @ESPNnl : “AC Milan deal? We are working on that. It’s difficult for me to stay distant from things at the moment, I hear something about this almost every day”.“Things are in progress and I hope there will be more clarity before the pre-season”. Sven Botman tells @ESPNnl: “AC Milan deal? We are working on that. It’s difficult for me to stay distant from things at the moment, I hear something about this almost every day”. 🇳🇱 #ACMilan“Things are in progress and I hope there will be more clarity before the pre-season”.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils had a terrible campaign last season, especially in defence. They conceded 57 goals in the Premier League, the second-worst in the top ten.

Spurs, though, fared well after Antonio Conte took charge in November. However, they will still look for upgrades this summer, with Ben Davies their only option in the left centre-back position.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur interested in Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, both United and Tottenham are interested in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni. Spurs have also initiated talks with Inter and the defender but haven't placed any offers yet.

Spurs might have an edge over the Red Devils, as they are in the UEFA Champions League football and have manager Antonio Conte. Bastoni was a key part of Conte's Inter Milan side that won the 2020-21 Serie A title, making 33 league appearances.

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth #Bastoni Tottenham in talks with Inter Milan to sign central defender Alessandro Bastoni. Antonio Conte & Sporting Director Fabio Paratici keen to get majority of transfer business done before pre-season. Bastoni played for Conte when Inter won Serie A title in 2020/2021. #THFC Tottenham in talks with Inter Milan to sign central defender Alessandro Bastoni. Antonio Conte & Sporting Director Fabio Paratici keen to get majority of transfer business done before pre-season. Bastoni played for Conte when Inter won Serie A title in 2020/2021. #THFC #Bastoni

However, Bastoni is looking to continue with Inter, with two years in his contract remaining. He told Rai Sports (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I have two years of my contract with Inter, so I am relaxed. The club hasn’t told me anything. I am just waiting to go on vacation after this and then start pre-season with Inter."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far