Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils confident of confirming a double signing next week, Solskjaer wants €35m Italian and more - 27th August 

Manchester United had their bid for defender Benoît Badiashile, their first of the season, rejected by Monaco.

Alexis Sanchez became the first Manchester United player to make a permanent move out of the club this transfer window. But Manchester United are considerably behind other domestic rivals in securing the signatures of new players.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 27th August 2020.

Manchester United confident of confirming a double signing next week

Manchester United are confident of confirming the signing of Marc Juardo from Barcelona and Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid, according to Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils are waiting for international clearances for the duo, which they expect to get completed by the time the two players complete their 14-day quarantine and join the club's U18 team.

Marc Jurado & Alvaro Fernandez are in Manchester. The Spanish teenagers are isolating with a local family after their moves from Barcelona & Real Madrid respectively. Final clearance needed before deals announced. #MUFC awaiting paperwork to complete signing of Isak Hansen-Aaroen pic.twitter.com/6JYBAnouTC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 27, 2020

Juardo, a right-back by trade, progressed through the youth system at Barcelona after joining them at the age of seven and rejecting a 3-year contract with Barcelona to sign for Manchester United. He has followed the same path as Gerard Pique who spent four years in Manchester after arriving from the Barcelona youth ranks.

Alvaro Fernandez is a 17-year-old left-back who came up through the system at Real Madrid but failed to agree on a contract with the Spanish side. The Spaniard will sign a four-year contract with Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in Sandro Tonali

Manchester United are interested in 20-year-old defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali from Brescia who got relegated to Serie B. Reports in Calciomercato suggest that Manchester United may face competition from Inter Milan and AC Milan for the signature of the Italy international.

Sandro Tonali of Brescia Calcio

The midfielder will cost a fee close to €35 million, with Inter Milan appearing to be in pole position to sign the youngster. Tonali, a 'regista', has been likened to Andrea Pirlo for the similarities in their playing styles.

Galatasaray make offer for Manchester United midfielder Fred

Galatasaray has made a loan offer for Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to Fotomac. The midfielder has been an important player under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making 48 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20.

He’s not perfect, but I love Fred. That is all. #ManchesterUnited #SEVMUN — Huw James Collins (@huwjamescollins) August 16, 2020

Despite having a poor first season in the Premier League, the Brazilian found his feet and was the most consistent midfielder at Old Trafford this season.

The 27-year-old formed a fruitful partnership with Scott McTominay after first-choice midfielder Paul Pogba was absent for the majority of the campaign due to a foot injury.

Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder, but Solskjaer will not be willing to part with the former Shakhtar man who is contracted with the club till 2023. Speaking on Manchester United's official website at the end of the Premier League season, Fred sounded happy after a satisfying campaign.

"I've been really happy with my performances. Coming from a difficult previous season, I think I've had a great season, and I've maintained a high level of football, which I'm really happy with."