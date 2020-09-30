Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading race to sign £55m striker, four youngsters to leave Man Utd on loan, and more - 30th September 2020

Manchester United have just under a week to secure the signings the club need to be able to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils have only signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 30th September 2020.

Manchester United leading the race to sign Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic of Serbia in the UEFA Nations League

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid on a one-year loan deal, according to the Daily Star. The Serbian striker has attracted attention from Roma and Inter Milan but has reportedly told his agent that he is inclined on a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in the market for a striker to give competition to Anthony Martial, with Odion Ighalo expected to leave in January at the end of his loan spell. The report suggests that Manchester United are prepared to pay Jovic's wages but want an option-to-buy included in the deal.

Real Madrid are reluctant to include an option-to-buy in Jovic's deal, having paid £55 million to buy the striker in the previous transfer window. The Serbian scored just two goals in 27 appearances for Real Madrid last season.

Gary Neville disappointed with Manchester United's lack of activity in the transfer window

Manchester United have struggled to get through deals in the ongoing transfer window, making the sole signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have glaring holes in the squad, especially at right-wing and centre-back.

The former Manchester United captain took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the club's lack of activity this window. Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho and are hoping to secure a move for both players with just under a week left before the transfer window closes.

It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in PL history to get transfers done that United haven’t done more yet! They must get Ole a CB, LB and Forward pre-deadline! The others are managing to get things over the line why not United!

As soon as we get CL, they cut back again.



A once debt free club, having £1bn+ sucked out of it, has 100% had an impact on what you see on the pitch.



And then even if you want to look beyond money, just sheer incompetence. You'd not see Bayern or Ajax run like this. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) September 30, 2020

Manchester United's primary rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all made significant additions to their squads this summer. Even Everton have managed to secure their main targets and have started the campaign with three wins in as many games.

Four Manchester United youngsters could leave on loan

Manchester United Under-23 players Di'Shon Bernard, Arnau Puigmal, Ethan Laird and Max Taylor could leave on loan before the deadline day, according to Manchester Evening News. Defenders Bernard and Laird made their first-team debuts last season, and the club are intent on helping the duo gain more first-team experience elsewhere.