Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils lose out on a wonderkid, Jesse Lingard update, and more | January 8th, 2021

Manchester United host Watford in the FA Cup, with the Red Devils looking to put their semi-final loss against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup behind them.

Ole Gunnar Soskjaer's side will go into Saturday's game with a new face in the squad. Amad Diallo joined Manchester United a day ago and could be in line to make his club debut against Watford.

Manchester United will hope to get past Watford without any problems. Following that game, the Red Devils travel to Burnley on Tuesday, where they will look to continue their unexpected march towards the Premier League title.

On that note, here is the latest Manchester United transfer news as on January 8th, 2021

Manchester United lose race for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo in action for Independiente del Valle

Manchester United have been linked with Ecuadorian wonderkind Moises Caicedo since November, but now it seems that they could lose out on signing the player, as Everton have firmly put themselves in the driving seat for the midfielder's signature.

According to Extra, Caicedo is expected to sign for a new team by next week, with Everton and Major League side Atlanta United emerging as the favourites. Caicedo was reportedly keen on joining Manchester United, but that may not happen now.

Everton now lead the race for Independiente midfielder Moisés Caicedo. Manchester United have pulled out the race for the 19-year-old leaving Everton in pole position to sign him. (Diario Express)#EFC pic.twitter.com/VVcj0iy854 — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) January 7, 2021

The midfielder first caught the attention of Manchester United in November, and a deal looked close to being finalised. However, negotiations between Independiente del Valle and Manchester United have seemingly come to a halt.

Manchester United in pursuit of Kouadio Kone

Kone in action for France U-18s

Manchester United have joined the race for Toulouse youngster Kouadio Kone. The French prodigy has caught the eyes of many of Europe's elite clubs with his performances in France's second division this season.

According to Foot Mercato, Kone is being pursued by Manchester United, AC Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach. Milan have already presented an offer to Toulouse for the French U-19 international' services.

Kone would be a long-term project for Solskjaer's team, but has already shown the physical and technical prowess to be able to adapt to the Premier League.

West Ham looking to bring in Jesse Lingard this month

Jesse Lingard's time at Manchester United is coming to an end.

Manchester United are ready to cash in on Jesse Lingard this month, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having completely lost faith in the former England international. Lingard has been the subject of interest for a host of Premier League sides, and now West Ham have thrown their name into the mix.

According to The Star, David Moyes is keen to reunite with Lingard by bringing him to West Ham. However, the Hammers face stiff competition for the Englishman's signature with Sheffield United and Leicester City, who are also said to be keen on acquiring the midfielder's services.

Jesse Lingard has not played for Manchester United this season, and a change of scenery could benefit both parties, as the Englishman has fallen way down the pecking order in the Old Trafford club's midfield.