Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils make €90m double raid for Dutch international duo, Old Trafford wonderkid signs for a Spanish side and more - 25th August 2020

Manchester United are yet to make any real headway in the transfer window unlike their domestic rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City who have strengthened considerably ahead of the next Premier League season.

With manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer running out of time to get players through the door before Manchester United start their pre-season campaign, here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 25th August 2020.

Manchester United tipped to sign Donny van de Beek and Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay of Olympique Lyonnais reacts after a missed chance during the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United are interested in bringing Donny van de Beek and Memphis Depay to Old Trafford, according to TeamTalk. Manchester United were named as one of the clubs interested in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, as revealed by the Dutch club's CEO Edwin van der Sar earlier in the season.

Barcelona are also interested in the signature of the 23-year-old Van de Beek, but the midfielder reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League if the Red Devils follow up with their interest on the player. The box-to-box midfielder scored 14 goals and created seven assists in all competitions in 2019-20 and will reportedly cost Manchester United a fee of €50 million.

Memphis Depay has turned his career around since moving to France as he captained Lyon to the semifinals of the Champions League and scored six goals in eight games in the process.

Depay's last spell at Old Trafford saw him score only eight goals in over 50 appearances. The 26-year-old Dutch international, however, has a clause in his contract that enables Manchester United first refusal in case of any interest in the player from other clubs.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a striker, and the Dutchman, who has evolved into a number nine this season, could be an ideal foil for Anthony Martial.

Manchester United wonderkid Largie Ramazani secures Almeria move

Former Manchester United winger Largie Ramazani, who left the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, has signed a five-year deal with La Liga 2 side Almeria. The 19-year-old left-winger made his Manchester United debut last season in the Europa League against Astana.

In 13 U-23s appearances last season, Ramazani scored nine goals. The murmurs from Carrington suggest that Manchester United wanted to keep the youngster, but with the likes of Marcus Rashford ahead of Ramazani in the first team, game-time was always going to be limited for the Belgian youngster.

A host of Championship clubs are interested in James Garner

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has attracted attention from a number of Championship clubs for a one-year loan deal. Cardiff City, Swansea, Coventry City and Blackburn are all reportedly interested in the youngster.

Man Utd talent James Garner wins PL2 goal of the season with this cracker 🔥pic.twitter.com/tP4i8QfIaj — Goal (@goal) July 31, 2020

The highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder has struggled for game-time as the likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred are all ahead of him at Old Trafford. A fixture in the club's U23 side, Garner picked up the best goal of the season award in the Premier League 2 in 2019-20.