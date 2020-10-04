Manchester United transfer news roundup: Red Devils could sign a £65m star on deadline day, United's bid for a defender rejected, and more - 4th October 2020

Manchester United are looking to make new additions to their squad before the transfer deadline day on Monday.

Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri are rumoured to be making a move to Old Trafford while Chris Smalling is still hopeful for a move to AS Roma. On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford as on 4th October 2020.

Manchester United to sign Ousmane Dembele on Deadline Day

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona

Manchester United have reportedly convinced Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to join the club on deadline day, according to a report in Givemesport.

The Red Devils were initially interested in a loan deal for the Frenchman, but Barcelona are likely to agree on a permanent transfer. The report suggests that a £65 million bid could be enough to prize away the former Borussia Dortmund man from Camp Nou.

Dembele reportedly was sceptical about a move to the Premier League but has since been convinced by his countryman Paul Pogba.

Porto reject Manchester United's bid for Alex Telles

Portuguese giants Porto have rejected a bid in the region of £15.4m for left-back Alex Telles, according to Sky Sports.

Porto are holding on for a £22 million bid for the 27-year-old.

While United offered £15.4m for Telles, Porto are demanding £22m, despite the 27-year-old being in the final year of his contract.

Manchester United are unwilling to match Porto's valuation for Telles, especially as the player has just one year left in his contract at the club.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Gary Neville disappointed with Manchester United's lack of activity in the transfer window

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been left disappointed by the Red Devils' lack of activity, both incoming and outgoing, in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have managed to get Alexis Sanchez off their books and have loaned out Diogo Dalot and Andreas Periera.

According to The Mirror, security will be going up around Ed Woodward's home with the transfer window closing soon, with the club believing Gary Neville's outbursts have been inflammatory and disturbing



Don't think Gary is the cause of the outrage tbh 🇾🇪 #MUFC

However, they have only managed to sign Donny van de Beek, with just one day left before the transfer window closes.

Neville, in an interview in Off the Ball, expressed his disappointment when he compared Manchester United's transfer activity with that of their other domestic rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and even Everton.

"I just don’t think they’re smart enough, wise enough and agile enough in the market. Liverpool aren’t just buying smart, they’re selling smart. I look at Chelsea, and I think they buy smart, they seem to sell smart over the last 15 to 20 years. City spend a lot of money, but they seem to get deals done, whereas Manchester United just don’t seem to be able to get the deals done," said Neville.

"Even with Harry Maguire last year, it dragged on all the way to the end, (the same has happened with) Sancho this year. They don’t seem to be able to get deals over the line, they don’t get things done efficiently or quietly. They’re being outwitted in the market by the other clubs, and if you lose recruitment, you don’t win the league. It’s as simple as that. You can have a great coach, but if you don’t get the right players, you’re not going to win the league."