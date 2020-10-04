Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Manchester United transfer news roundup: Red Devils could sign a £65m star on deadline day, United's bid for a defender rejected, and more - 4th October 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 04 Oct 2020, 19:55 IST
Rumors
Advertisement

Manchester United are looking to make new additions to their squad before the transfer deadline day on Monday.

Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri are rumoured to be making a move to Old Trafford while Chris Smalling is still hopeful for a move to AS Roma. On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford as on 4th October 2020.

Manchester United to sign Ousmane Dembele on Deadline Day 

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona

Manchester United have reportedly convinced Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to join the club on deadline day, according to a report in Givemesport.

The Red Devils were initially interested in a loan deal for the Frenchman, but Barcelona are likely to agree on a permanent transfer. The report suggests that a £65 million bid could be enough to prize away the former Borussia Dortmund man from Camp Nou.

Dembele reportedly was sceptical about a move to the Premier League but has since been convinced by his countryman Paul Pogba. 

Porto reject Manchester United's bid for Alex Telles 

Portuguese giants Porto have rejected a bid in the region of £15.4m for left-back Alex Telles, according to Sky Sports.

Porto are holding on for a £22 million bid for the 27-year-old. 

Advertisement

Manchester United are unwilling to match Porto's valuation for Telles, especially as the player has just one year left in his contract at the club.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. 

Gary Neville disappointed with Manchester United's lack of activity in the transfer window 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been left disappointed by the Red Devils' lack of activity, both incoming and outgoing, in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have managed to get Alexis Sanchez off their books and have loaned out Diogo Dalot and Andreas Periera. 

However, they have only managed to sign Donny van de Beek, with just one day left before the transfer window closes.

Neville, in an interview in Off the Ball, expressed his disappointment when he compared Manchester United's transfer activity with that of their other domestic rivals Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and even Everton. 

"I just don’t think they’re smart enough, wise enough and agile enough in the market. Liverpool aren’t just buying smart, they’re selling smart. I look at Chelsea, and I think they buy smart, they seem to sell smart over the last 15 to 20 years. City spend a lot of money, but they seem to get deals done, whereas Manchester United just don’t seem to be able to get the deals done," said Neville.
"Even with Harry Maguire last year, it dragged on all the way to the end, (the same has happened with) Sancho this year. They don’t seem to be able to get deals over the line, they don’t get things done efficiently or quietly. They’re being outwitted in the market by the other clubs, and if you lose recruitment, you don’t win the league. It’s as simple as that. You can have a great coach, but if you don’t get the right players, you’re not going to win the league."
Published 04 Oct 2020, 19:55 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United Barcelona Gary Neville Ousmane Dembele Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी