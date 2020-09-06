Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could sign a world-class forward for a cut-price of £22m, Man Utd offered a left-back and more - 6th September 2020

Manchester United are looking to make further signings during the ongoing transfer window after acquiring midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add depth to his defensive and attacking ranks before the commencement of the new Premier League season.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 6th September 2020.

Manchester United could sign Memphis Depay for £22 million

Memphis Depay could move back to Manchester United for a fee of just £22 million, according to the Peoples Person.

Depay has entered the final year of his contract with Lyon, with the Red Devils having inserted a clause in his contract that allows the English club first refusal in case another club places a bid for the Dutch forward.

The 26-year-old has registered 54 goals and contributed 43 assists in 126 appearances for Lyon since moving from Old Trafford. The former Manchester United winger has reinvented himself as a striker during his time in France as he led his team to the semifinals of the Champions League last season. That led to interest in the player from a number of top clubs across Europe.

Barcelona were one of the big clubs who professed an interest in Depay as the club's new manager Ronald Koeman had already worked with the player while in charge of the Dutch national team.

The Catalan giants were seemingly confident that a £22 million bid could convince Lyon to sell the striker. However, with Manchester United having a 'first right of refusal' on Depay, it is likely that the player could head back to Old Trafford instead.

Barcelona are expected to submit official bids for Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum in the coming days, per @FabrizioRomano 👀



Could this Dutch duo help Barca reclaim LaLiga? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/MPRky33D9K — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 6, 2020

Jadon Sancho could help Manchester United compete for the Premier League trophy, says Jamie Carragher

Jadon Sancho of England in action during a UEFA Nations League game.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United are one or two players away from challenging Liverpool for the Premier League crown this season. The defender feels that a right-winger of the calibre of Jadon Sancho could be the missing piece of the jigsaw for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I have always thought that one or two little things can turn it - and, for me, signing Bruno Fernandes in January has completely changed United. That is only one signing. He came in, and suddenly United were a totally different team. That’s how close it is," said Carragher.

"It could be that Jadon Sancho comes in, and then United are challenging for the title. They are not as far away as people think. One or two more signings could make the difference," Carragher concluded.

Sergio Reguilon offered to Manchester United

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has been offered to Manchester United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. In a tweet, Romano said that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United board are contemplating signing the left-back who is reportedly available for a fee of £18m.

Sergio Reguilón has been offered to Man United. The board and Ole are considering him as an ‘option’. They’re gonna decide soon. Also Sevilla have asked to have him back on loan from Real Madrid. The race is still on [also for other clubs]. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

The defender spent last season on loan at Sevilla who lifted the Europa League trophy by beating Manchester United in the semifinals of the competition.