Manchester United turn down chance to sign 30-year-star on permanent deal this summer - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have turned down the chance to sign Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal in the summer. Weghorst arrived at the club on loan from Burnley in January.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure, the Red Devils had a glaring void in attack. To fill the gap, Ten Hag signed his compatriot Weghorst. His stint has been a mixed one, though. While there's no denying the player's tenacity and work ethic, the 30-year-old is not a typical No. 9 who's clinical with chances in front of goal.

His lack of finishing prowess has drawn criticism from fans. Weghorst has scored two goals and provided two assists in 19 games for the Red Devils. The towering forward, though, has been crucial in terms of the team's build-up play. However, the aforementioned report suggests that Manchester United won't be signing the player permanently this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to raid the market for a new striker in January. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane top the Premier League giants' wishlist.

Manchester United play Everton on Saturday

Manchester United return to action on Saturday (April 8) when they take on Everton in the Premier League at home. The Red Devils are fourth in the league with 53 points from 28 games.

Everton, meanwhile, are 16th with only 27 points from 29 games. They managed a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in their previous game, while Erik ten Hag's team beat Brentford 1-0.

The visitors' position in the league table, though, could be deceiving. They have stunned league leaders Arsenal this season. Ahead of the game, Ten Hag pointed that out and acknowledged the threat Sean Dyche's team possess (via the Red Devils' website):

"You need energy; you need focus; you need the team performance and, therefore, you need a good team spirit; therefore, when you don't have it, you get killed, and we have to be aware of it. We have to be proactive, make the game, dominate the game and then win the game."

Manchester United are battling with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a top-four Premier League finish and return to the UEFA Champions League.

