Manchester United unwilling to let outcast leave on cut-price deal amid rumours of move away in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly unwillling to accept a cut-price deal for their out-of-favour attacker Jadon Sancho when the transfer window reopens in January.

Sancho, 23, has been exiled from the first-team environment by manager Erik ten Hag after a public altercation. Following the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, the Dutchman had said that Sancho wasn't in the squad because of his poor attitude in training.

However, the Englishman questioned his manager's statement in a now-deleted tweet and also wondered if he was being made a scapegoat. Evidently, that didn't go down well with the United manager or the club hierarchy.

Sancho was frozen from the first team pending an apology. With the player refusing to budge from his stance, he faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, and there have been talks about jettisoning him in January.

However, as per ESPN, United are unlikely to let Sancho leave on a cut-price deal. They might let him out on loan but for a loan fee and the other club paying most of the player's £300,000 weekly wages.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag going to great lengths to turn club's season around

Manchester United have blown hot and cold under Erik ten Hag this season, having lost nine times across competitions. They're sixth in the Premier League, having lost five of their 12 games, while they're bottom in their UEFA Champions League group with three losses in four games.

The pressure is well and truly on Ten Hag as he seeks to turn around his side's drop off in form since the highs of last season. In his first season at Old Trafford, the Dutchman took the club to third in the Premier League, won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

As per The Sun (via GOAL), Ten Hag is putting in unusually long hours at work, arriving before 7 am in the morning and leaving hours after the players leave. At times he leaves for home for two hours in the afternoon but returns to work and stays there till 8:30 in the evening.