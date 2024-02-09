Manchester United unwilling to offer new contract to defender - Reports

Veteran Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is reportedly unlikely to be offered a new contract.

Evans, 36, is on a year-long deal at Old Trafford after initially signing a deal for pre-season training. Despite earning praise from boss Erik ten Hag, the Northern Irishman stares at an uncertain future at the club.

As per Fichajes.net (via Daily Express), United haven't commenced negotiations for an extension yet, as they have doubts about the role Evans could play in the future.

This season, the 36-year-old contributing an assist in 19 games across competitions, starting 12. United are sixth in the league after 23 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool (51).

Evans, though, is an Old Trafford veteran. having made 217 games across competitions, contributing seven goals and eight assists since his first-team debut in the 2007-08 season.

The three-time Premier League winner has also played for West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, having previously also played for Royal Antwerp and Sunderland.

The Manchester United defender has won 10 titles at Olf Trafford, including a UEFA Champions League, three English Super Cup and two English League Cup. With United reaching the FA Cup fifth round, Evans could hope to win another piece of silverware as his career winds down.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a difficult campaign, having endured a whopping 14 losses across competitions. They are out of Europe, having finished fourth in their UEFA Champions League group and are also out of the EFL Cup.

However, the Red Devils are unbeaten in five games across competitions in 2024 and next play at fourth-placed Aston Villa in the league on Sunday (February 11). United are coming off a rousing 3-0 home win over West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend.

Later this month, they play Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup, on February 28, as they seek a place in the quarterfinals. The cup competition is their only realistic hope of silverware this season.