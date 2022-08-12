Manchester United view Premier League goalkeeper as future replacement for De Gea - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United have identified Leeds United custodian Illan Meslier as David de Gea’s successor, as per The Athletic.
Meslier, 22, is one of the most sought-after keepers in the Premier League. He has been with the Whites since 2019 (initially joined on a season-long loan from Lorient), keeping 25 clean sheets in 89 appearances.
Meanwhile, De Gea has been at United since July 2011 and is the club's no. 1 goalkeeper. However, with the Spaniard turning 32 in November, the club must start looking for replacements.
United view Meslier as De Gea’s long-term replacement but are unlikely to bring him to Old Trafford this summer. The Whites consider Meslier an integral member of their team and have no intention of parting ways with him this summer.
De Gea has played nearly 500 games for United across competitions, keeping 165 clean sheets. He has won the Premier League, UEFA Europa League and an FA Cup with the club, among other honours.
Manchester United increase budget to buy backup goalkeeper
Having loaned out Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, United are on the lookout for a backup keeper. As per the aforementioned report, they were expecting the 36-year-old Tom Heaton to deputise for De Gea and were looking for a third-choice keeper.
Following a change of plans, United are now looking for a no. 2, and the budget has been raised accordingly. It's believed they initially had a budget of £1 million for their third-choice keeper. Now, that has increased to a sizable £7 million.
New manager Erik ten Hag wants a custodian who could give De Gea a run for his money. If a suitable candidate is found, the budget could be increased.
Work has reportedly intensified behind the scenes, as agents have been made aware of United’s improved budged and requirement. It would not be a surprise if a new goalkeeper arrives at Manchester United this summer.
Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here