Manchester United waiting for lucrative offer to sell 27-year-old star to Saudi Arabian club - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell striker Anthony Martial to a Saudi Premier League club in a 'lucrative' deal.

Martial, 27, has largely flattered to deceive since his high-profile arrival at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015. In nearly 300 appearances across competitions, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 88 goals and 53 assists.

However, Martial has netted only 10 times in the last three seasons spanning 47 games, spanning significant time on the sidelines due to injury.

He spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Sevilla but returned underwhelming numbers: one goal and an assist in 12 games across competitions.

Last season, under Erik ten Hag, Martial made 29 appearances across competitions, contributing nine goals and three assists, starting 17 times.

United have seemingly run out of patience and want to offload the Frenchman, whose £13 million annual wages is affecting the club's spending ability.

According to 90mins (via mufcmpb), United reckon there have been discussions between Martial's representatives and SPL clubs and are expecting a 'lucrative' offer.

Martial has a market value of £12.9 million, as per Transfermarkt, but United are unlikely to get that, even from an SPL side. Nevertheless, they remain keen to move on the Frenchman as they eye a more reliable striker with a better injury record.

Lisandro Martinez makes Manchester United squad for Tottenham Hotspur game

Manchester United travel to Spurs on Saturday.

Manchester United opened their 2023-24 season with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last weekend. Raphael Varane bagged the only goal of the game.

Erik ten Hag's men travel to Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 2 on Saturday (August 19). Centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who came off at half-time in the Wolves clash due to an ankle injury, has resumed training and made the squad for the trip to London.

United won eight away games in the league last season, but only one of them came against a top-12 team. Ten Hag has said that he's keen to improve his side's away form, particularly against the big teams.

"It is one of the aims we have for this season that we have to step up in away games to get more points to bring higher levels because that is the foundation of course, for more points."

Notably, former captain Harry Maguire isn't in the 20-man squad announced for the Spurs game, as per Manchester Evening News.