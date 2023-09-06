Manchester United want to sign 20-year-old Brazilian striker in January: Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo in January. AS Roma tried to sign the youngster this summer.

The Red Devils, though, are looking to offer more than the €20 million plus €5 million the Serie A giants offered for the player in the summer, as per II Messaggero.

Manchester United have signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer. The Dane made his club debut from the bench in the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal last weekend.

The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their attacking options, so they could also launch a move for the 20-year-old Leonardo. He scored 16 goals and provided four assists 34 games across competitions this season for Brazilian Serie A side Santos.

How Sofyan Amrabat reacted to joining Manchester United

Manchester United completed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on loan this summer, ending the club's long search for a defensive midfielder.

Amrabat is familiar with manager Erik ten Hag's style of play, as he played under the Dutchman at FC Utrecht. On joining the club, Amrabat said (via the Red Devils'website):

"It's fantastic because I think Erik ten Hag is a coach who will push always to the limit. He's hungry. He wants to win. He's a winner, and I like that. I think I'm also similar, I'm also a winner. I want to win every day so it's a good match."

The Morrocan added:

"I don't like to speak about myself. I want to show it on the pitch, but I can promise that I will give my best with everything; every day, every minute, every second. So, it is the only thing that I can say now."

Amrabat is United's fourth summer signing. The Red Devils also signed Mason Mount (Chelsea), Andre Onana (Inter Milan) and Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta).