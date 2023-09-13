Manchester United want striker who rejected Liverpool; British record fee mooted - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who had rejected Liverpool before signing for the Seagulls.

Ferguson, 18, is one of the most promising young strikers in the English top flight at the moment. After making his league debut in the 2021-22 season, the Irish teenager - who had rejected Liverpool as a 16-year-old - has 14 goals in 33 games across competitions.

That tally includes four goals in as many games this season, including a hat-trick in Brighton's 3-0 win over Newcastle United. The teenager is now touted to be the next big-money move away from Brighton.

Manchester United signed Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer but remain keen on snapping up Ferguson, as per Sportbible. The Red Devils are set to make a move for the Irishman next summer.

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail says about Manchester United's pursuit of Ferguson (as per Sportbible):

"United have been watching Ferguson and monitoring his progress but the same could be said of dozens of players. They are already working two windows ahead, which is pretty commonplace across the rest of the Premier League. For each position they ideally have three or more players on a list which they scout and regularly update."

Ferguson is expectedly not going to come cheap. Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy reports:

"Brighton's exceptional trading shows no signs of stopping. Club believe they already have the next British record transfer brewing in Evan Ferguson - and for good reason."

The young striker is contracted with Brighton till 2028 and has a current market value of €30 million.

How have Manchester United and Liverpool fared this season?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United and Liverpool have made contrasting starts to the new 2023-24 season. While United have lost two of their four league games, the Reds are unbeaten in four outings, winning three.

United kicked off their campaign with a somewhat fortunate 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

They returned to winning ways at home to Nottingham Forest - winning 3-2 - after recovering from a 2-0 deficit inside five minutes.

Erik ten Hag's side then conceded two injury-time goals in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal just before the international break to drop to 11th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Liverpool kicked off their new campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Chelsea. The 10-man Reds then beat Bournemouth 3-1 at home and Newcastle United 2-1 away.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Aston Villa 3-0 at home just before the international break to move to third in the points table.