Manchester United willing to double £60m-rated Premier League attacker's salary to sign him this summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to double the wages of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian joined Wolves last summer and enjoyed a decent debut season.

Cunha, 25, contributed 14 goals and eight assists in 36 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 12 goals and seven assists in 31 games - came in the Premier League, where Wolves finished 14th.

Despite being contracted to the Molineux till 2027, there has been no dearth of interest in Cunha's services. As per Mirror, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new minority owner of United, is willing to double the Brazilian's current wages of £60,000 per week. But Wolves are not prepared to give up their prized asset without a fight.

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus - valued at £60 million - is also on the Red Devils' radar, but United could lose the striker to domestic rivals Liverpool, who are seeking a potential successor to the exit-linked Mohamed Salah.

The Red Devils suffered due to a misfiring attack this season. Although summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund shone after a quiet start, United need urgent reinforcements in that department amid the poor form of Marcus Rashford and the departure of Anthony Martial.

How did Manchester United fare in the 2023-24 Premier League?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United had a largely forgettable Premier League campaign, winning only 18 of their 38 games and losing a whopping 14 times. Although they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on the final day, the Red Devils finished eighth to initially miss out on Europe.

However, following a 2-1 upset win over holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final, United qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Coming back to the league, Erik ten Hag's side scored only 57 times - the join-lowest in the top-10 of the competition.

Their eighth-placed finish is their worst in the Premier League era (1992-93 onwards) since finishing 13th in the erstwhile First Division in 1989-90. Their 14 defeats are the most they have suffered in a Premier League season, while their 60 points are their second-lowest tally in the competition.