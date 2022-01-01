Manchester United willing to pay 21-year-old striker's termination clause in January - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are looking to bring River Plate striker Julian Alvarez to Old Trafford in January. They are willing to pay his €20 million termination clause.

Alvarez has made 96 appearances for River Plate since debuting for them in October 2018. He has scored 36 goals and assisted 25. However, he stood out last year, bagging 23 goals and 18 assists in 53 games.

That has drawn the attention of big clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However, Manchester United are set to win the race for the 21-year-old, with Alvarez's agent set to travel to England this week to complete the deal.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk 🚨🌖| BREAKING: Manchester United wants to PAY the release clause of Julian Alvarez. There is a MEETING in Manchester, his representative travels to meet for Alvarez with United in early January. @Sebasrur 🇦🇷 🚨🌖| BREAKING: Manchester United wants to PAY the release clause of Julian Alvarez. There is a MEETING in Manchester, his representative travels to meet for Alvarez with United in early January. @Sebasrur 🇦🇷 https://t.co/IKqbgu16Sd

Manchester United are on the lookout for a striker, with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial potentially leaving in January. Martial has expressed his desire to leave the club to interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Meanwhile, Cavani has been linked with Barcelona and Corinthians for a January move.

Julian Alvarez could form a prolific partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, and challenge the likes of Mason Greenwood for the striker position.

Manchester United's January transfer window aspirations

After bringing in Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho last summer, big things were expected from Manchester United. However, that hasn't happened so far.

They are fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League instead of the title. They have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup. The Champions League and FA Cup now remain their only realistic trophy opportunities this season.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely the Red Devils would spend a lot of money in the January transfer window. That is despite Cavani and Martial reportedly on their way out. Meanwhile, defender Alex Tuanzebe has garnered interest from Aston Villa and Napoli.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Napoli are prepared to pay €400k loan fee until the end of the season for Axel Tuanzebe and he is open to joining but up to #mufc . Negotiations ongoing with United, Aston Villa are waiting for updates on United’s side. [ @FabrizioRomano Napoli are prepared to pay €400k loan fee until the end of the season for Axel Tuanzebe and he is open to joining but up to #mufc. Negotiations ongoing with United, Aston Villa are waiting for updates on United’s side. [@FabrizioRomano]

Paul Pogba could sign a pre-contract with another club before a move in the summer.

In terms of incoming players, apart from Alvarez, Manchester United have shown interest in Ousmane Dembele. Newcastle United currently seem the most likely team to sign the Frenchman. However, as they are languishing in the relegation zone, Dembele could be more inclined to move to United.

It will be interesting to see what changes interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes as Manchester United look for a top-four finish.

