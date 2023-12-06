Manchester United willing to pay big money to sign 23-year-old in January: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly set to splurge to land OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 23-year-old has made 115 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 side since his first-team debut in 2020-21. He's contracted with them till 2027. As per SPORT (via Sport Witness), United - plagued by injury woes at the back - are willing to spend big to land the former Barcelona player.

Having arrived from Barca on loan in the winter of 2021, Todibo was bought permanently by Nice in the summer. The aforementioned source mentions no price United could pay for Todibo's services but that the player could cost around €50 million.

The Red Devils have suffered from injuries to key personnel at the heart of defence. It's pertinent to note that Barca are interested in Todibo's potential sale, as they're entitled to receive 20 per cent of the transfer fee Nice receive from any prospective buyer.

The Manchester United-target has made 12 appearances - all in Ligue 1 - this season, contributing an assist. That came in the 2-0 home win over Strasbourg on matchday four in September.

How have Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a largely underwhelming campaign, losing a whopping 10 games across competitions. Six of those losses have come in the league, where they are seventh in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal, but with a game in hand.

In the UEFA Champions League, they're last in their group after five games, squandering a two-goal lead twice in a damaging matchday five 3-3 draw at Galatasaray.

The result means Erik ten Hag's side will be knocked out even if they beat group winners Bayern Munich at home unless FC Copenhagen draw with Galatasaray on the last day.

United haven't fared any better in the domestic cup, losing before the quarterfinals, as their EFL Cup title defence ended in a whimper. They next face Chelsea at home in a blockbuster league clash on Wednesday (December 6).