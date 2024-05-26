Manchester United willing to wait until end of transfer window to offer breakout star a new deal - Reports

  • home icon
By Bhargav
Modified May 26, 2024 19:57 GMT
Manchester United are reportedly in no hurry to tie up midifelder Kobbie Mainoo to a new deal. The teenager is coming off a breakout campaign at Old Trafford.

Mainoo, 19, made an impressive 35 appearances across competitions, contributing five goals and three assists, starting 30 times. One of those goals came in the 2-1 upset win over holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley on Saturday (May 25).

The Englishman has belied his tender years to become a key first-team regular under Erik ten Hag, displaying impressive maturity, composure and temperament. His performances have impressed the Old Trafford hierarchy enough to offer him a new deal.

As per The Telegraph (via Caught Offside), United are likely to wait till the end of the summer transfer window to tie down Mainoo to a new deal, as they're expected to carry out a squad overhaul.

Thanks to his imperious exploits with the senior team at Old Trafford, Mainoo earned a call-up from England boss Gareth Southgate. The teenager featured in two games, playing 89 combined minutes, in the 1-0 loss to Brazil and the 2-2 draw with Belgium, during the March international break.

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo named in England's provisional squad for Euro 2024

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been rewarded for his consistent club performances by being named in England's provisional squad for the European Championship in Germany next month.

On Tuesday (May 21), Southgate named his 33-man squad for the quadrennial event. Mainoo will now hope to stay in the squad when it's trimmed down before the tournament proper.

Having impressed during his first England start in the aforementioned 2-2 draw with Belgium two months ago, the United midfielder is all set to appear in his first major tournament for the Three Lions.

Among notable absentees in the squad are Mainoo's Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford, Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier, Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling.

