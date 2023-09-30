Manchester United women’s team in agreement with decision to allow Antony to return despite assault allegations: Reports 

Manchester United winger Antony has returned to the men's first tem amid allegations of domestic assault in his native Brazil. The Red Devils' women players agree the decision to allow the player's return.

The attacker was accused by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin of causing her bodily harm, with another woman also accusing the Brazilian winger. He was given time off away from the Red Devils squad after the allegations, and Antony travelled to Brazil to clear his name.

Manchester United have given Antony permission to return to the squad after he returned to England. Manager Erik ten Hag announced in his press conference this week that the 23-year-old is now available for selection.

The Red Devils released a statement to explain the reasoning behind the forward getting reinstated into the squad.

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so."

The statement continued:

'"As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Manchester United's director of football John Murtough and chief communications officer Ellie Norman held a clear-the-air meeting with the women's team on Friday. They explained all the variables of the case and the state of the investigation so far to Marc Skinner's team.

The women understood the case and Antony's allegations, which have been vehemently denied by the former Ajax winger. They told the club's management that they do not have a problem with the player returning to first-team reckoning.

Manchester United keen to avoid Mason Greenwood situation with Antony

Manchester United have had to deal with a similar case recently with forward Mason Greenwood, after his run-in with law enforcement. The club's plans to reinstate him after an extended period out of the squad were leaked, sparking outrage.

The women's team were unhappy with the decision, which was largely taken without consulting them, according to The Athletic. The club then belatedly tried to involve them in the decision before eventually choosing a loan deal for the Englishman.

Antony has cooperated with the investigation throughout the process in Brazil and the UK. The forward maintains his innocence, so the club has decided to bring him back till investigators find him to be guilty.