Manchester United 'worried' they won't be able to sell star player because of wages - Reports

Manchester United are afraid that they will not be able to sell club captain Harry Maguire this summer due to his high wages.

The English centre-back was signed from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for a mammoth fee of £80 million. He's reportedly on a fee in excess of £200,000 per week, which has concerned the United board about moving him on this summer.

Maguire, who was appointed club captain under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has found it tough to find a spot in the starting XI under current boss Erik ten Hag. The former Hull City defender made several blatant errors last season and failed to redeem himself in the limited opportunities given to him in this campaign.

Football Insider has reported that Ten Hag reportedly wants to sell the player this summer and has alerted the board of his wishes. He wants a more mobile centre-back in place of Maguire.

Manchester United have performed much better this season under their Dutch boss and will want to continue their squad overhaul come summer. They have won the Carabao Cup this season and are also in contention to win the FA Cup and the Europa League. They also have an outside chance of winning the Premier League, but the likelihood of that happening is rather slim.

Manchester United register 4-1 win against Real Betis after 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool

It has been a mixed week for Manchester United. They came into a high-voltage Premier League game on Sunday (March 5) against arch-rivals Liverpool on the back of a Carabao Cup triumph.

The Reds dismantled Ten Hag's team 7-0 at Anfield, leaving their arch-rivals frustrated and humiliated. However, they responded in style with a dominant 4-1 win against Real Betis in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, a competition they hope to win this season. They will next be in action in the league against Southampton on Sunday (March 12).

