Marco Reus provides an interesting update about Manchester United target Jadon Sancho’s future

Manchester United fans, look away! Marco Reus has provided an interesting update regarding the future of Jadon Sancho. Speaking to Sky Germany, the Borussia Dortmund skipper revealed that his teammate is set to stay in Germany for another season.

The Englishman has been under the radar of the Premier League giants for some time, and the Red Devils were expected to move in for their primary target this summer.

Manchester United have missed a proper right-winger in their team for a long time, and Sancho could have been the perfect fit for that position. However, a move for the player has failed to materialise with less than a week left in the ongoing transfer window.

Even though Manchester United had missed the August 10 deadline set by Dortmund for a move on Jadon Sancho, the English club remained hopeful of completing a deal for the player before the transfer window closes on October 5th.

The Bundesliga side has always insisted that Sancho would remain at the club beyond the summer, but the rumour mill has refused to slow down. There have even been talks of an impending bid from Manchester United before the end of the transfer window. However, Reus might have poured cold water on any hopes of Jadon Sancho moving to the Premier League this summer.

Marco Reus is delighted that Sancho is not moving to Manchester United this summer

Marco Reus (right) and Jadon Sancho (left)

When asked whether Sancho had taken the right decision to stay, the Dortmund skipper revealed that it was welcome news for the players.

Reus also said that Dortmund players are delighted that the Englishman will remain at the club despite interest from Manchester United while reiterating Sancho's importance to the team.

"For us players, that was great news. We all were happy that he will be with us for one more year because he delivers assists and goals, so we earn points."

When asked if Sancho could be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo, the German international admitted that the Englishman has the ability and the confidence to be successful but would require time and experience to make it to the top level.

"Whether he gets as big as (Lionel) Messi or Ronaldo, we will have to see. He needs time and experience(for that), and it will be important how he manages the times when things don't go so well. But he has the confidence and the quality."

It is understood that earlier this month, Manchester United had managed to hit a positive note with the player regarding wages and agent fees. However, there has been no further development in that regard, with United’s approach in the whole affair leaving Dortmund 'bemused'.

As of now, Donny van de Beek remains Manchester United’s only signing this summer even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains hopeful of adding a few more new faces before the close of the transfer window. If Reus is to be believed, Jadon Sancho might not be among them, though.