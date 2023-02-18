Mason Greenwood hold secret meeting with Manchester United players as he eyes Old Trafford return - Reports

Manchester United's young striker, Mason Greenwood, has reportedly held secret meetings with some of his team-mates to rebuild his relationship with the squad as he looks to return to the pitch.

The 21-year-old was excluded from the team and the training ground while the club conducted an internal investigation into allegations of attempted rape and coercive or controlling behavior. The charges have since been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

According to The Mirror, Greenwood has reached out to some of his teammates, including ones he knows from his time at the United academy. Some of the players have met him in private to 'hear him out' and form their own opinions about his case. Greenwood has also attempted to contact other players via social media.

However, the squad remains 'absolutely focused' on their on-pitch performances as they continue their seven-game unbeaten run across competitions under Erik ten Hag. United's leadership groups from both the men's and women's squads will also be asked for their opinions before the club allows Greenwood to return, as per ESPN.

While a final decision on Greenwood's return is not expected before the summer, there are concerns within the dressing room. The young striker's performances in the 2021-22 season had won him a place in the squad, but it remains to be seen if his teammates will welcome him back.

Mason Greenwood's return would significantly boost Manchester United's attacking options.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst in the squad, Greenwood's return would add more firepower to the United attack. As such, the decision on whether to allow him to return will be crucial for the club as they look to maintain their recent good form.

Manchester United fans want Mason Greenwood to return to action ahead of new season

Manchester United fans are divided over the future of Mason Greenwood. Some want the 21-year-old to return after prosecutors dropped charges of rape and domestic violence against him. Others, though, believe he should be kept out of the team following the accusations made against him.

Here are some of the reactions:

A section of Manchester United fans believe the charges were false and want Greenwood to return as soon as possible. Another section, thouhg, is worried about the impact on the club's image if he's allowed to return.

Mason Greenwood had an impactful 2021-22 season with Manchester United, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 24 games across competitions. Fans believe the England international would shine under Erik ten Hag and that the board should give him a second chance.

