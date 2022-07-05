New manager Erik ten Hag implements 5 new rules at Manchester United - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly set five new rules at the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils, who are on a five-season trophy drought, recorded their lowest-ever Premier League points tally last season. Recording 16 victories and scoring 57 goals, the club ended their 2021-22 campaign with just 58 points.

Ahead of the upcoming season, several changes are expected to take place to kickstart the Ten Hag era at Old Trafford. Earlier last week, Daily Star reported that the new boss could be open to handing the captain's armband to the disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo in an attempt to keep him at the club.

According to The Sun (via News18), Ten Hag has implemented five new rules to unite the United dressing room. Firstly, he has made it compulsory for players to eat and spend time together after training sessions. He has also clarified that the only criteria for selection will be the player's performance at Carrington.

The Dutchman has also said that academy players would get ample opportunities during the season to prove their mettle. As per the aforementioned report, Ten Hag has also implemented certain tweaks on the training ground. A source, as quoted by The Sun, said:

"There has been a lot of attention on one-touch and two-touch passing drills where players must try to go forward. If they go sideways or backwards too often, he stops the game, and the player is taken off for a minute or two."

The source added:

"It is just the start, but the players are tuned in. When he speaks, everyone — absolutely everyone — listens. The training sessions have been tough but they are also enjoyable."

Manchester United are set to begin their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Liverpool on July 12 in Thailand. The Red Devils will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campagin at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Manchester United training

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was Manchester United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals across competitions, missed training with the Red Devils on Monday due to 'family reasons' (via Fabrizio Romano). The development comes just days after the 37-year-old reportedly told the club he wants to leave in the ongoing transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano



Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today "due to family reasons", club have accepted this explanation. Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed.

According to ESPN, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to acquire the services of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

